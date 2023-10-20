Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $658.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

