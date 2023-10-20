Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $601.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $334.04 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $625.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 470.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,171,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.