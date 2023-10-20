Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.08.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Landstar System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

