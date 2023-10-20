Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58.
Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.