Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

