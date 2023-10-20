Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

