Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.65 on Friday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 462.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

