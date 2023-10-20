Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 186 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

