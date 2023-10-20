Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 130,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

