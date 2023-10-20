Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

