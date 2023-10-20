Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 81.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Linde by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Linde by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 31.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,245,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,713,000 after purchasing an additional 300,482 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.74 and a 200-day moving average of $373.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $276.64 and a 52-week high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.