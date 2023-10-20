Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Stephen Cantwell Buys 45,454 Shares

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Cantwell purchased 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$50,044.85 ($31,673.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Lindsay Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lindsay Australia’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

