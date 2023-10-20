Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 12.8 %

LAC stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 343,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $6,522,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

