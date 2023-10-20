LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -15.30% -3.72% -2.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.18 -$8.85 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.17 -$118.70 million ($1.41) -20.25

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Volatility & Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SAI.TECH Global and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

LiveRamp beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

