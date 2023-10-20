LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 6.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

