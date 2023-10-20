LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) versus Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head to Head Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LM Funding America and Cosmos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 3.10 -$29.24 million ($2.77) -0.15 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.10 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.06

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Group. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -532.22% -52.32% -50.17% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51%

Summary

LM Funding America beats Cosmos Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

