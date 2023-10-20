Loop Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $57.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shopify stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

