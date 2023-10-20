Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. 383,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

