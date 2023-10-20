LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $100,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.70 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

