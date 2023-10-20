LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,722 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.02% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $118,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 509,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,420 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,969.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after buying an additional 345,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 529.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 373,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 314,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GTO stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.