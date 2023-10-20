LPL Financial LLC Buys 827,464 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.14% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $133,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

JEPQ opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

