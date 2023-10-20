LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $97,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

