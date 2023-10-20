LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $119,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $793,008,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.29 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day moving average of $197.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

