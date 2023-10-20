LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Altria Group worth $94,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

