LPL Financial LLC Has $108.11 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $108,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

