LPL Financial LLC Has $127.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $127,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

