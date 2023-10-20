LPL Financial LLC Has $139.35 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,281 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Southern worth $139,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Southern by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 138,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

