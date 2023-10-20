LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.69% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $117,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $268.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

