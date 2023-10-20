LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.95% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $92,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

