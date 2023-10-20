LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $113,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $469.67 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $466.87 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

