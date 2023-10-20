LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,442 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.83% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $128,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

