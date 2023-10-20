Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Increased to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG stock opened at C$17.84 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of C$327.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3549822 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.267 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$403,795.00. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

