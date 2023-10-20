Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

