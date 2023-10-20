Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Head-To-Head Review

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and NextPlat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A NextPlat $11.71 million 2.68 -$9.16 million ($0.99) -1.70

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -109.81% -50.22% -45.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats NextPlat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

