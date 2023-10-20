Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) versus Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -16.59% -46.66% -3.77% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $776.37 million 3.72 -$153.76 million ($0.73) -24.04 Brera $170,000.00 64.38 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares Manchester United and Brera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manchester United and Brera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Brera.

Summary

Brera beats Manchester United on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

