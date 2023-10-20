ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $79.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 55,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,392. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

