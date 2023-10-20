Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $201,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.