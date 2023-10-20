Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 1.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $21.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,457.79. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,109.00 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,408.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

