MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketWise to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.0%.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKTW

Insider Activity

In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and sold 390,353 shares worth $583,551. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.