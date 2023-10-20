Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $232.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Shares of MAR opened at $192.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

