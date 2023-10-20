Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MMC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.46. 596,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.78 and a 52-week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.