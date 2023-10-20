Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,961. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $150.78 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after acquiring an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

