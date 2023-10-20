Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 74.8% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.44 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMLP

Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,266,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,862.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,370,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,237.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,266,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,862.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,126 shares of company stock valued at $396,788. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.