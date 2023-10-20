Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $66.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $38,595,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

