Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.