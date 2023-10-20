Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $385.80. 456,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.50 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $363.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

