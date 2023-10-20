Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

