Matthew Ohayer Sells 12,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,734,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,005,199.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.