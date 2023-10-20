Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAXN. Roth Mkm downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $426.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

