MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) versus Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Financial Contrast

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 11.01% 10.50% 1.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDJM and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $450,000.00 43.61 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 3.40 $93.70 million $0.26 50.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of MDJM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MDJM has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDJM and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats MDJM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

