Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.