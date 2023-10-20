Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.
Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.
